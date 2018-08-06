Live like a king in terrace with American heritage

THE influence of America is everywhere, even on the streets of Henley.

During the Victorian era in the late 19th century, there was a rapid expansion and redevelopment of our lovely riverside town, with new roads being laid and houses of many shapes and sizes being built in all directions.

Two of the most productive property developers of this era were the brothers Thomas and William Hamilton.

They were responsible for many of the working-class terraced houses that popped up in the south of Henley, around where Harpsden Road meets Reading Road at the Three Horseshoes pub.

The Hamilton brothers had links to the USA and Canada, which is why this particular part of town is home to Quebec Road, Niagara Road, Boston Road, Canadian Terrace, Montreal Terrace, New York Terrace, Brooklyn Terrace and Columbia Terrace.

As you leave Henley on the Reading Road, Quebec Road is on the left just before the Esso Garage. It is a tiny private road with just a few apartments and garages.

Niagara Road and Boston Road are two quiet residential roads on the right-hand side, both with a stretch of pretty Victorian terraces on one side, with colourful front doors and hanging baskets.

Niagara Road is a nod to the king of North American waterfalls on the border of the USA and Canada, and Boston Road is a wink to the east coast city where the American Revolution erupted in the 18th century, culminating in the British being booted out.

It is not always immediately obvious, but many of the tall brick houses along this stretch of the Reading Road are grouped into terraces, whose signs reveal their old, slightly weathered heritage. The sign for Canadian Terrace on the left is partly obscured by a drainpipe and the Columbia Terrace sign on the right has almost disappeared from view over time.

The Brooklyn Terrace sign is faded but readable and the vibrant Montreal Terrace sign has survived remarkably well.

Nowadays the Victorian terraced houses in this part of town are highly sought after — they have retained much of their character and are close to the railway station, the river and all the fun and amenities that Henley has to offer.

Number three Niagara Road is one such property on the market with Davis Tate at £550,000.

Thanks to an efficient use of space there are three bedrooms upstairs, two at the front and the biggest at the back.

The layout downstairs is classic Victorian terrace, with two almost square reception rooms off a long corridor that leads down to a pretty tiled galley kitchen. The bathroom is at the back.

The two reception rooms open into one large living space – the living room at the front has its original fireplace and a lovely bay window and the dining room at the back opens on to the garden.

This property Road has an impressive and characterful black front door, with a traditional red and black paved pathway, an iron gate and shrubs in the front garden.

The house has lovely wooden floors downstairs, it was redecorated and freshly carpeted last year and is presented in excellent condition.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345.