Warm weather boost for property market

THE heatwave is said to be having a positive effect on some parts of the retail sector — barbecues, drinks, fans and sun cream are among products in hot demand at the moment.

The scorching summer is certainly boosting the domestic tourism trade, although it remains to be seen what impact it will have on the economy as a whole.

So how is the heatwave affecting the property market in Henley and the surrounding area? Estate agents are reporting plenty of house viewings and strong sales in July.

Stuart Alexander, residential sales manager at Simmons & Sons said: “It is a long-accepted truth that houses sell better when the sun is shining and gardens are in bloom and we have had a bumper sales month in July.

“It is of course harder work for our vendors to keep their plants in flower and their lawns green, but the additional effort brings results.

The warm weather has brought the buyers out in force and many are ready to make a firm decision to buy.

“Houses simply look better with their windows and patio doors open, patios dressed and sunlight flooding into the rooms and we always arrive early to viewings to make sure the houses look their best even in these extreme temperatures.”

Some homeowners and property developers are now considering the installation of swimming pools in their gardens, as a result of this unusually hot summer.

Paul O’Loughlin at Warmingham in Goring said: “I have had clients running through the design process prior to planning, that are now including a pool in their landscaping scheme.”

Despite a slight cooling off last weekend, temperatures in and around Henley have risen again.

Phil Booth, Director of Philip Booth Esq said: “I think this prolonged spell of good weather has been positive. We had a long winter and this, coupled with a slower moving market this spring / summer, has meant that the traditional peak during May and June has seen the activity levels shift into July, which usually quietens down as the kids break up from schools.

“If the hot spell continues, I can see activity levels remaining strong through August, which is unheard of.

“I have a client who has been leaving a chilled bottle of water in the fridge and some glasses, to allow me to provide refreshments for buyers viewing her home.”

The Met Office forecasts blazing sunshine and temperatures of around 28 degrees this weekend – perhaps this is a good opportunity to go and view that house you have had your eye on?