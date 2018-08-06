Rec revision

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
PLANS for a multi-use games area in Watlington have been resubmitted.
The parish council submitted an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, last month but then withdrew it after being asked for more information.
It wants to create two pitches for football and netball at the recreation ground.
The district council will make a decision on the new application by September 14.
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say