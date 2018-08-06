Rec revision

Monday, 06 August 2018

PLANS for a multi-use games area in Watlington have been resubmitted.

The parish council submitted an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, last month but then withdrew it after being asked for more information.

It wants to create two pitches for football and netball at the recreation ground.

The district council will make a decision on the new application by September 14.

