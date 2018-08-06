Team effort at swimming club

HENLEY Swimming Club competed in their last gala of the summer at Leighton Buzzard on Saturday, July 14.

Head coach Sarah Williams said: “Henley swam well and enjoyed the gala very much.

“There was a number of 1st place swims for the following: Archie Thomas, boys’ 11 and under 50m breaststroke; Rory Collier, boys’ 11 and under 25m butterfly and boys’ 15 and under 100m freestyle; Alia Wheeler, girls’ 13 and under 50m backstroke; Sam Simpson, men’s open 100m IM; Girls 13 and under freestyle relay team.”