Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kellie’s in the dark

FORMER Mayor Kellie Hinton wore sunglasses throughout last week’s meeting of the Henley in Bloom committee.

The temperature in the committee room at the town hall was probably over 30C but it wasn’t the sun that meant she had to keep them on.

“Apologies for wearing sunglasses inside but I forgot my glasses and I’m struggling to see without them,” explained Kellie.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33