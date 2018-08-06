Growing town

PART of Harpsden parish is to be moved into Henley in order to accommodate a new development of 163 homes.

South Oxfordshire District Council has agreed to change the boundary between the parishes so that the Highlands Park estate being built by Crest Nicholson at the former Highlands Farm industrial estate, off Greys Road, becomes part of the town.

The change, which was requested by the town council, will be made in time for the local council elections in May next year.