Fouler fined

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
A MAN who defecated in Bell Street, Henley, has been fined £90.
He handed himself in to police more than two weeks after the offence on July 2, which was captured on CCTV.
The man sent a letter of apology and agreed to make a donation to charity.
06 August 2018
More News:
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
