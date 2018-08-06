Restaurant shut down

HENLEY’S only Chinese restaurant has closed.

The Royal China in Reading Road had been run by sisters Angela and Mei Li since November 2014.

Mei’s husband Kai and their son Michael were the chefs while Angela lived in the flat above the business.

The women, who both had experience in the trade, reduced the number of covers from 76 to 42 and made the menu smaller.

Angela had previously managed a Chinese restaurant in Dunstable.

It is not known where the women are now as the flat is empty and the restaurant closed with the tables still laid out.

The Royal China became the only Chinese restaurant in the town following the closure of Chef Peking in Market Place, which is now Portugese restaurant The Square, in May 2013.

The restaurant used to be in Duke Street but moved to Reading Road in 2008.