Marathon swimmers

THE final Henley Swim event of this year will be held on Sunday.

The Thames Marathon, which is now in its eighth year, is a 14km swim from Henley to Marlow.

The event is split into four sections depending on participants’ ability.

The first wave, setting off at 7am, will be for faster swimmers wanting to compete against the clock.

Swimmers will be required to exit the water at the three locks — Hambleden at 4km, Hurley at 10km and Temple at 11.8km — where food and drink will be available.