Marathon swimmers

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
THE final Henley Swim event of this year will be held on Sunday.
The Thames Marathon, which is now in its eighth year, is a 14km swim from Henley to Marlow.
The event is split into four sections depending on participants’ ability.
The first wave, setting off at 7am, will be for faster swimmers wanting to compete against the clock.
Swimmers will be required to exit the water at the three locks — Hambleden at 4km, Hurley at 10km and Temple at 11.8km — where food and drink will be available.
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say