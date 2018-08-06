New, improved bus service to start next week

A NEW bus service for Henley will be launched tomorrow (Saturday).

It will be unveiled in Market Place at 10am with free giveaways and trips around town during the day.

Reading Buses will run hourly services from the town centre, replacing Whites Coaches’ 151 to 154 routes with a new timetable starting on Monday.

These will run from 7am to 7pm every weekday compared with the current times of 9am to 2.30pm.

There will be three routes, all starting from Market Place. They are:

• The 151 which will serve Elizabeth Road, Greys Road and Gillotts School during term time.

• The 152 which will serve the station, Tesco and the Greys Road shops.

• The 153 which will serve Townlands Memorial Hospital and the Abrahams estate.

The services will be provided by a modern gas-powered bus. As well as stopping at the designated bus stops, it will operate a “hail and ride” system, enabling passengers to hail the bus anywhere on its route, as well as a hop-off service in safe locations.

The bus will be wheelchair accessible, with a ramp and designated wheelchair space, and will be cleaned inside and out every day.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, chairman of Henley Town Council’s bus working group, said: “We would encourage residents to support the new Henley town bus, which is a more frequent service with longer running hours.

“We really do need your help to keep this service viable. Hopefully, with the new station bus stop to attract rail commuters and the Townlands Memorial Hospital stop, we can achieve this. If the bus routes prove to be popular, a Saturday service will also be investigated.”

Customers will have the ability to track the progress of the bus on Reading Buses’ website or see when the next bus is due using a smartphone app.

Funding for the new routes is provided through the town council with contributions from new housing developments in the town.

This will continue for the next few years and the council hopes that if more people use the bus it will counter the impact of the extra houses and improve the air quality.

Tony Pettitt, chief finance and information officer at Reading Buses, said: “We are looking to bring our knowledge and expertise to the town to encourage more residents and visitors to choose the bus by providing a great on-board experience and ensuring customers have all the information easily available.”

To see the new timetable, visit www.readingbuses.co.uk