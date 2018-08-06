Turk opens new restaurant in town centre

A NEW Mediterreanean restaurant has opened in Henley.

Mezo, which is at the former Da Luca Italian premises in Market Place, is the first venture by Tahsin Kan, a former market trader who lives in Winnersh with his wife Katie.

It offers cuisine from across southern Europe, including beyti and iskender, types of kebab popular in Turkey, where Mr Kan is originally from.

The 37-year-old moved from the city of Diyarbakir to Britain just over a decade ago and had always wanted to own a restaurant so he began working as a waiter in the Reading area.

When he discovered the Da Luca premises was available earlier this year he took up the lease. He has spent about £30,000 redecorating and replacing the electrics.

There is still more work to be done but he decided to open in order to capitalise on the summer trade.

Mr Kan said: “I moved to Britain for a better life and have always wanted my own place but it has taken time to get everything lined up.

“I was looking for the right place for a long time but I thought Henley was a good location because I often come here to look around and it’s a historic place with a lot of tourism.

“I’m the only Turkish restaurant so there’s a lot of potential because I’m not competing directly with anyone.

“I feel a little nervous but also optimistic and look forward to welcoming people.”