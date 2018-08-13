Raiders still free

NO arrests have yet been made in connection with an armed raid at a jewellery shop in Henley.

Three men dressed from head to toe in black and with their faces covered struck at Anthony Paul Jewellery in Bell Street on Wednesday last week.

One was carrying a knife and another held a club hammer which he used to smash a pane of the shop’s front windows before all three stuffed jewellery, mostly diamond engagement rings in cases, into rucksacks.

The men spent about a minute helping themselves before running off as staff and shoppers watched.

They fled along the alleyway on the opposite side of the street between Sainsbury’s and Boots, which emerges on to the King’s Road car park, where they made off in a vehicle thought to be a silver Audi.

Police said their investigation was continuing.