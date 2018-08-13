Raiders still free

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
Monday, 13 August 2018
NO arrests have yet been made in connection with an armed raid at a jewellery shop in Henley.
Three men dressed from head to toe in black and with their faces covered struck at Anthony Paul Jewellery in Bell Street on Wednesday last week.
One was carrying a knife and another held a club hammer which he used to smash a pane of the shop’s front windows before all three stuffed jewellery, mostly diamond engagement rings in cases, into rucksacks.
The men spent about a minute helping themselves before running off as staff and shoppers watched.
They fled along the alleyway on the opposite side of the street between Sainsbury’s and Boots, which emerges on to the King’s Road car park, where they made off in a vehicle thought to be a silver Audi.
Police said their investigation was continuing.
13 August 2018
More News:
Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
New recreation ground in village to offset housing
AN ampitheatre-style playing field could be ... [more]
School mums walk through torrential rain for charity
EIGHT mothers from Sonning Common Primary School ... [more]
POLL: Have your say