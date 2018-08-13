Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Raiders still free

NO arrests have yet been made in connection with an armed raid at a jewellery shop in Henley.

Three men dressed from head to toe in black and with their faces covered struck at Anthony Paul Jewellery in Bell Street on Wednesday last week.

One was carrying a knife and another held a club hammer which he used to smash a pane of the shop’s front windows before all three stuffed jewellery, mostly diamond engagement rings in cases, into rucksacks.

The men spent about a minute helping themselves before running off as staff and shoppers watched.

They fled along the alleyway on the opposite side of the street between Sainsbury’s and Boots, which emerges on to the King’s Road car park, where they made off in a vehicle thought to be a silver Audi.

Police said their investigation was continuing.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33