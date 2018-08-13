Charity races

TWO runs are to be held in aid of the Henley brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley.

The 5km and children’s 2km race will take place at Beale Park, Pangbourne, on September 30 at 10.30am.

Entry costs £15 for the 5km in advance, or £20 on the day, and £5 for the 2km. To enter, visit www.headway

thamesvalley.org.uk