Water leak hits town

PARTS of Henley were without water on Thursday last week following a leak.

The leak in Elizabeth Road cut the supply or caused low pressure for homes and businessed in Hart Street, New Street, Crisp Road and Valley Road as well as homes at the top of Greys Road, Greys Hill and Luker Avenue.

Businesses that were affccted included Lily Dry Clean in New Street, which tweeted: “Unable to do any washing. Water pressure in Henley from being a power shower is now a drip.”

Thames Water engineers fixed the leak in the same afternoon.

The company said it had received 287 calls about the problem and apologised to customers for the disruption.