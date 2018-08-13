Rugby game on Everest

FORMER England rugby sevens captain Ollie Phillips is to take part in a game on Mount Everest.

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Henley, will join fellow stars of the game in trying to set Guinness world records for playing the highest games of rugby and touch rugby.

The 18 men and women will include former England scrum-half Andy Gomarsall, former Welsh winger Shane Williams and former Henley Hawks Women’s player Tamara Taylor.

They hope to raise £200,000 for the rugby children’s charity Wooden Spoon with the challenge over 24 days in April and May next year. In 2015 Phillips was one of two former internationals who played a game at the Magnetic North Pole and helped set a world record.

He said: “I am an ambassador for Wooden Spoon and was a team captain for the Arctic rugby challenge.

“I am all about big statements, creating amazing memories to associate with Wooden Spoon.”

Taylor added: “I really like rugby, I really like helping people and I like to challenge myself.

“I’m afraid of heights and get that tingly feeling in my hands and feet when I look over the edge of something high but I want to raise vital funds and set a record.”