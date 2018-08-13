Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rugby game on Everest

FORMER England rugby sevens captain Ollie Phillips is to take part in a game on Mount Everest.

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Henley, will join fellow stars of the game in trying to set Guinness world records for playing the highest games of rugby and touch rugby.

The 18 men and women will include former England scrum-half Andy Gomarsall, former Welsh winger Shane Williams and former Henley Hawks Women’s player Tamara Taylor.

They hope to raise £200,000 for the rugby children’s charity Wooden Spoon with the challenge over 24 days in April and May next year. In 2015 Phillips was one of two former internationals who played a game at the Magnetic North Pole and helped set a world record.

He said: “I am an ambassador for Wooden Spoon and was a team captain for the Arctic rugby challenge.

“I am all about big statements, creating amazing memories to associate with Wooden Spoon.”

Taylor added: “I really like rugby, I really like helping people and I like to challenge myself.

“I’m afraid of heights and get that tingly feeling in my hands and feet when I look over the edge of something high but I want to raise vital funds and set a record.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33