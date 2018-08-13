Writers are just the ticket

HENLEY Literary Festival has enjoyed its best start to early ticket sales.

In the first 10 days of general sale 11,400 tickets have been sold compared with 10,500 in the same period last year.

The 12th annual festival will run from September 29 to October 7 and feature 170 events at venues across Henley. There will be around 40 events for children.

Programming director Tom Ryan said: “I think it’s people having come last year and had a nice time and speakers and subjects they find interesting.”

This year’s speakers will include Day of the Jackal author Frederick Forsyth Judith Kerr, the 95-year-old creator of Mog and the children’s classic The Tiger Who Came To Tea, and broadcaster Fearne Cotton.

Rowing double gold medallist Alex Gregory, who lives in Ipsden, will discuss his first book Dadventures.

Veteran rock star Kenney Jones will look back on his career as drummer for the Small Faces, The Faces and the Who.

Novelist and broadcaster Sebastian Faulks returns after a previous sell-out show to discuss his new book, Paris Echo, while BBC world affairs editor John Simpson will appear for the first time, discussing his career and debut novel.