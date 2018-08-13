Tea party raises £500 for dementia charity

A CHEQUE for more than £500 has been presented to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The money was raised by an afternoon tea and cupcake party at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, last month.

About 40 people attended the event, which included activities for children and a raffle. The money was presented to the charity’s services manager Lisa Thompson

She said: “I’m overwhelmed, it’s absolutely fabulous. We rely on donations like this from the public and people organising events.

“The money will go towards running services for people with dementia, research and integrating people back into the community.” Centre manager Vanessa Bird said that since the closure of Bluebells, which helped elderly people with dementia, in March it had been trying to do more to help people with the condition.

She added: “We set up the memory café and we thought the cupcake day was a great way to fund-raise for the society, which really does great things.”