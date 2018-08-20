Opening volley

NOT everyone was happy with Debbie McGee opening an assisted living complex in Henley.

The broadcaster and widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Wargrave, cut a ribbon at the four-storey building on the corner of Reading Road and Mill Lane.

The development, which has been built on the site of the former Jet petrol station and National Tyres garage, caused controversy as the land was earmarked for 55 ordinary flats in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Town councillor and former Mayor Kellie Hinton was quick to express her displeasure on social media.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “Can’t believe @thedebbiemcgee put her name to the McCarthy & Stone building in Henley.

“How disappointing when we fought so hard against it being built.”