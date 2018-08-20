Burglars raid cafe

BURGLARS who broke into a Henley café stole £150 in tips and caused about £1,500 damage.

Tubbies Diner in Station Road was targeted shortly after 5am on Sunday.

Jason Probets, from Woodley, who runs it with his wife Courtney, was alerted by a passer-by who noticed the damage.

He rushed to the scene to find the raiders had used a crowbar to break in through the front door, cracking the glass in the process.

They took drinks from a fridge which they left open, causing the motor to burn out.

Mr Probets said: “It’s the third time this has happened in three years. I actually think it’s someone who comes in here to know where the tip jars are.

“It’ll cost £500 for a new fridge, £337 for a new lock and an emergency locksmith to come out and £600 to £700 to replace the glass.”

He has reported the inciddent to the police and hopes that it was captured by the CCTV camera on the side of Hallmark House opposite.

The café, which is always closed on Sundays, was open on Monday as normal.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43180246834.