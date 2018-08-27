Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Property workers on networking cycle ride

Property workers on networking cycle ride

TWENTY people working in Henley’s property sector took part in a networking cycling event.

The third annual Henley Property Ride included cyclists from Wonder Vision, Chesterton Commercial, Spratley’s, Ballards, Bonds Estate Agents, Value Retail, Shoosmiths, Hicks Baker and Repair Care.

After setting off from Henley, they followed a 50km route through Harpsden, Sonning Common, Goring Heath and Whitchurch Hill before heading into Pangbourne and Upper Basildon and then via Goring on their way to the finish in Rotherfield Greys.

Chiropractor Laurence Plant, from Henley Practice, provided professional ride support.

Organiser Joe Thomas, creative director at Wonder Vision, said: “The purpose of the event is to bring together local professionals in the property industry for a fun and relaxed networking cycle ride.

“The route ended at the Maltster’s Arms in Rotherfield Greys, a delightful country pub. They had prepared a special menu and jugs of Pimm’s to help quench our thirst.

“Apart from Alex Reid’s four punctures, this year’s event was another success. We hope to see the cyclists and new faces on the ride next year.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33