Property workers on networking cycle ride

TWENTY people working in Henley’s property sector took part in a networking cycling event.

The third annual Henley Property Ride included cyclists from Wonder Vision, Chesterton Commercial, Spratley’s, Ballards, Bonds Estate Agents, Value Retail, Shoosmiths, Hicks Baker and Repair Care.

After setting off from Henley, they followed a 50km route through Harpsden, Sonning Common, Goring Heath and Whitchurch Hill before heading into Pangbourne and Upper Basildon and then via Goring on their way to the finish in Rotherfield Greys.

Chiropractor Laurence Plant, from Henley Practice, provided professional ride support.

Organiser Joe Thomas, creative director at Wonder Vision, said: “The purpose of the event is to bring together local professionals in the property industry for a fun and relaxed networking cycle ride.

“The route ended at the Maltster’s Arms in Rotherfield Greys, a delightful country pub. They had prepared a special menu and jugs of Pimm’s to help quench our thirst.

“Apart from Alex Reid’s four punctures, this year’s event was another success. We hope to see the cyclists and new faces on the ride next year.”