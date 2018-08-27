Mystery across pond

THE story of Mary Blandy, who was executed for poisoning her father in 1752, is well-known in Henley.

She lived at the Grade II-listed Blandy House, on Hart Street, and gave her father what she thought was a potion to soften his attitude towards her and her lover but it turned out to be lethal.

According to Dave Beck, 98, the former landlord of the Rose and Crown pub in New Street who now lives in Belle Vue Road, this tale made it across the Atlantic. Mr Beck’s son Clive was visiting his son, Dr Thomas Beck, at the University of North Carolina when he discovered a book on the murder in the library there.

Mr Beck said the book was printed in 1779. “I thought it was incredible,” he said.