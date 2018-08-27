Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Mystery across pond

THE story of Mary Blandy, who was executed for poisoning her father in 1752, is well-known in Henley.

She lived at the Grade II-listed Blandy House, on Hart Street, and gave her father what she thought was a potion to soften his attitude towards her and her lover but it turned out to be lethal.

According to Dave Beck, 98, the former landlord of the Rose and Crown pub in New Street who now lives in Belle Vue Road, this tale made it across the Atlantic. Mr Beck’s son Clive was visiting his son, Dr Thomas Beck, at the University of North Carolina when he discovered a book on the murder in the library there.

Mr Beck said the book was printed in 1779. “I thought it was incredible,” he said.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33