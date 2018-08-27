Monday, 27 August 2018

House name change

THANK-YOU to reader Kate Waddington who has shed some light on the history of a house in Fawley bearing the letters “M” and “K”, as featured in last week’s Hidden Henley.

I speculated that it may refer to the Mackenzie family, who once owned Fawley Court, and Kate confirms that this is indeed the case.

“It was originally called Sunny Close,” she says. “It was lived in by Miss Margaret Mackenzie until her death in early 1990. Such a shame when incomers change the names.”

The Mackenzie family were connected with Gillotts in Henley before it became a school in 1950 and also have a decorative mausoleum of significant size in Fawley churchyard.

