Brewery day

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common
Monday, 27 August 2018
AN open day will be held at Lovibonds Brewery on September 7.
A tour and beer talk at the production facility at Friar Park Stables will run from 2.30pm until 3.30pm.
This will be followed by street food and live music at the Taproom from 4pm until late, off Market Place.
There will be a shuttle bus service to and from the taproom and brewery from 2pm. To book a place, email natalie@lovibonds.com
27 August 2018
Residents unhappy with plans to 'squeeze' in home

