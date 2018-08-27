Monday, 27 August 2018

Brewery day

AN open day will be held at Lovibonds Brewery on September 7.

A tour and beer talk at the production facility at Friar Park Stables will run from 2.30pm until 3.30pm.

This will be followed by street food and live music at the Taproom from 4pm until late, off Market Place.

There will be a shuttle bus service to and from the taproom and brewery from 2pm. To book a place, email natalie@lovibonds.com

