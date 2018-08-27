Monday, 27 August 2018

‘Let us debate plans’

THE planning chief at Henley Town Council is unhappy with two decisions which went against the authority.

Ken Arlett has questioned the outcomes of two applications in the town based on decisions by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee.

Plans to convert a house into three apartments in Hop Gardens and build two two-bedroom houses on land at the rear of Northfield House, off Kings Road, were both given permission.

Councillor Arlett told a town council planning meeting: “From the debates I thought it was going to go the other way. Unfortunately there are a couple of councillors who always seem to follow the officer recommendations.”

Cllr Arlett said he had written to district council leader Councillor Jane Murphy and chief executive Roger Stone about potential changes to the way the planning committee works.

He wants to see Henley ward members allowed to be involved in the debate on applications in their wards.

Currently, they are forced to stand down from the committee’s discussions.

