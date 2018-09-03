Tombolas and cakes at charity sale

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
A CAKE sale helped raise more than £410 for Age UK’s day centre at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.
Staff and volunteers manned stalls in Market Place, Henley, and there were tombolas for adults and children with prizes including cuddly toys and games.
The proceeds will go towards the costs of running the centre, which caters for 24 people who can take part in activities and have a hot lunch every Friday.
Mandy Richens, the charity’s community development manager, said: “The day was really good. The people who came were very generous and we rely on donations to keep the group running.
“There are so many people who just wouldn’t do a hot lunch for themselves and they get companionship at the club. It’s really important for them socially and something they look forward to.”
Pictured at the children’s tombola stall are, left to right, Age UK’s activity and support co-ordinator Janice Chaffey, volunteer Patricia Mills, activity and support co-ordinator Julia Yeo and volunteer Pam Montgomery.
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say