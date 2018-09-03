Tombolas and cakes at charity sale

A CAKE sale helped raise more than £410 for Age UK’s day centre at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Staff and volunteers manned stalls in Market Place, Henley, and there were tombolas for adults and children with prizes including cuddly toys and games.

The proceeds will go towards the costs of running the centre, which caters for 24 people who can take part in activities and have a hot lunch every Friday.

Mandy Richens, the charity’s community development manager, said: “The day was really good. The people who came were very generous and we rely on donations to keep the group running.

“There are so many people who just wouldn’t do a hot lunch for themselves and they get companionship at the club. It’s really important for them socially and something they look forward to.”

Pictured at the children’s tombola stall are, left to right, Age UK’s activity and support co-ordinator Janice Chaffey, volunteer Patricia Mills, activity and support co-ordinator Julia Yeo and volunteer Pam Montgomery.