Tyre garage wins award

Tyre garage wins award

THAMES View Tyres in Henley won the GT Radial Performance centre dealer for the quarter ending on June 30.

The business, which was founded 14 years ago and is based in Newtown Road, was chosen for its outstanding customer service, excellent sales performance and the staff’s knowledge of the product portfolio.

Covering the period April to June 2018, the business receives £300 of high street vouchers, a framed certificate and an engraved shield.

Director Simon Bexx said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It is a fantastic feeling to be recognised for all the hard work we do with a leading brand in which we have total confidence to sell to both our loyal and new customers.”

He is pictured (centre) with, left, Brian McDermott, country manager UK for Giti Tire, and Keith Surtees, area sales manager for Micheldever, the brand distributor.

