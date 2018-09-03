Healthy eyes

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
THE Bell Surgery in Henley is inviting people to attend a talk on eye conditions and treatments.
Members of staff from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading will provide the free session on ophthalmology on September 18 followed by an opportunity tp ask questions,
The event will be held in the Maurice Tate Room at Townlands Memorial Hospital from 6pm to 8pm . To book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net
03 September 2018
More News:
Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Gardening couple thwart heatwave to win competition
THE winners of the Sonning Common front garden ... [more]
Council defends £30,000 legal bill for failed hydro plant fight
GORING Parish Council has defended its decision ... [more]
Residents oppose plan to extend use of waste depot for second time
CAMPAIGNERS are opposing plans to extend the use ... [more]
POLL: Have your say