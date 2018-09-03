Healthy eyes

THE Bell Surgery in Henley is inviting people to attend a talk on eye conditions and treatments.

Members of staff from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading will provide the free session on ophthalmology on September 18 followed by an opportunity tp ask questions,

The event will be held in the Maurice Tate Room at Townlands Memorial Hospital from 6pm to 8pm . To book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net