Profit sharing

Monday, 03 September 2018
A CHARITY that helps people battle addiction is to launch itself as a community interest company.
It means Towards Recovery will be able to reinvest any profits.
An event will be held from 7pm to 10pm tonight (Friday) at the d:two centre in Market Place where it runs the Henley Recovery Café.
The charity will be
outlining its future and will serve hot food and refreshments. All are welcome.
