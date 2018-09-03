Monday, 03 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Profit sharing

A CHARITY that helps people battle addiction is to launch itself as a community interest company.

It means Towards Recovery will be able to reinvest any profits.

An event will be held from 7pm to 10pm tonight (Friday) at the d:two centre in Market Place where it runs the Henley Recovery Café.

The charity will be
outlining its future and will serve hot food and refreshments. All are welcome.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33