Speeding complaints

RESIDENTS’ concerns about speeding on a street in Henley are to be reported to the police.

The town council has agreed to speak to Sgt Neil Anns after receiving a number of complaints about young people driving dangerously in King’s Road.

Residents say the drivers congregate in cars and on motorcycles in the early evening and drive up and down the street at speeds well above the 30mph limit.

One complainant wrote: “My concern is excessive speed, particularly around the bends leading to the mini-roundabout at Northfield End. It is simply a wonder that there have not been any accidents yet, probably down to extremely cautious residents.”

Planning committee chairman Ken Arlett said he would talk to the police and Councillor Donna Crook said she may know the names of some of the offenders.

Cllr Arlett added: “We’re pursuing a 20mph speed limit in the town centre, which would include King’s Road, and hopefully this might make a difference.”