Monday, 03 September 2018

Spoonful of peace

URI GELLER is to open a museum in Israel.

The illusionist lived in Sonning for 35 years until 2015 when he moved to Tel Aviv.

The Uri Geller Museum will be located in Old City in the Jaffa district. Geller says it will display many artefacts collected during his time in England.

I wonder if these will include his bright red steel spoon sculpture which was installed on the towpath in Sonning in 2015 to mark his time there?

It was removed after a few weeks when Geller was warned that he should have sought planning permission and the piece then had graffiti written on it.

He said then the sculpture would be taken to Jerusalem to be used as a symbol of peace.

