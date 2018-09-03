Looking for family

DO you know the Pattersons? Alison Souster has contacted me after looking through some old photographs she inherited from her great aunt Minnie Clapton, who was a sort of nanny to the family’s children, and discovering some of the people in them have no connection to her.

She tells me: “The Pattersons seems to have lived in Nettlebed early in the 20th century and definitely in 1911.

“I wondered if the family has any relatives still in the area who I might be able to forward the photos to as I am unable to keep them much longer?

“There were three daughters, Rosamund, Linda and Betty. I believe, from an ancestry record, that one of them may have died in Banbury in 1969, or possibly their mother.”

If anyone has any information about the Pattersons, please contract me and I will put you in touch with Alison.