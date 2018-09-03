Tory MPs to speak

AN MP is to speak to Henley Conservatives next month.

Johnny Mercer, who represents Plymouth Moor View, will attend a drinks event at Lock End House in Mill Lane, Lower Shiplake, on September 20 from 7pm to 9pm. This will include a question and answer session.

Meanwhile, the Watlington branch of the Conservatives will welcome Tonbridge and Malling MP Tom Tugendhat at the Crown Inn in Pishill on Thursday at 7.30pm.

Tickets for both events cost £35. For more information visit, www.henley

conservatives.com/events