Looking back

Monday, 03 September 2018

HENLEY library will restart its free family history sessions next month.

These will take place on Tuesday mornings at the facility in Ravenscroft Road, with dates still to be announced.

Visitors can learn about birth, marriage and death certificates and how the census can help to uncover your family tree.

Classes are kept small so booking is essential. For more information, call the library on 01865 815278 .

