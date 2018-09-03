Car crashes into gas main

HENLEY Bridge was closed for several hours on Wednesday morning after a car hit a gas main.

The incident happened at about 3.50am outside the Little Angel pub.

The bridge was closed on the Oxfordshire side of the River Thames, and firefighters stopped traffic at the junction of Wargrave Road and White Hill in order to isolate the scene.

No one in the vehicle was injured and firefighters made the scene safe by using putty to repair the leak.