Company sponsors charity walk

HENLEY recruitment firm BBO will be the official partner for this year’s Sue Ryder Forget-Me-Not Walk on Sunday, September 16.

The charity is inviting everyone to join them at the grounds of its hospice in Nettlebed for the third annual walk which celebrates the lives of those who are gone but not forgotten.

There will be a 5km route suitable for children and families and a 10km route for more confident walkers.

Gemma Wise, Sue Ryder’s community fund-raising manager, said: “We’re so happy to be holding this sponsored walk again and we are ever so grateful to BBO Recruitment for their support in this; it’s such a special event for us.

“The walk provides the chance for people to remember their loved ones and the money raised helps Sue Ryder to continue to provide care for people facing a frightening, life-changing diagnosis.

“This year we hope to raise £10,000 which could go towards running one of our family support teams for a month, offering practical and emotional support.”

Katie Morgan, BBO Recruitment managing director, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Sue Ryder Forget-Me-Not Walk. It is a fantastic organisation which does amazing things for our local community and further afield.”

Registration will be from 9.30am with the 10km setting off at 10.30am and the 5km at 10.45am.

Tickets cost £25 for a family, £10 for adults and £5 for children. Spaces are limited.

For more information, call (01491) 641384 ext 246 or visit www.sueryder.org/

nbforgetmenotwalk