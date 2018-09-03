Shop given new look

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
A SHOP in Henley has been refurbished.
W H Smith in Bell Street has been redesigned with a more open-plan layout to make it easier to move around.
The stationery, art and craft areas have been extended with a new pen shop and digital department where customers can look at the latest technology.
Store manager Neil Smith said: “The feedback has been really positive with customers commenting in particular on the bright, airy feel of the store and the positive atmosphere — there's a great buzz.”
Meanwhile, the Carphone Warehouse shop in Bell Street is currently closed for refurbishment. It will
re-open on Thursday.
03 September 2018
