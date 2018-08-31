Four years of helping career women get on

TWO businesses in Henley have marked their fourth anniversay.

Women Ahead and Moving Ahead, which are based in Hart Street, held a party aboard Windsor Belle on the River Thames.

Women Ahead was founded by Liz Dimmock, from Wargrave, as a social enterprise designed to improve the prospects of women seeking careers in sport and business. Moving Ahead is a specialist diversity and development organisation that develops leaders in sport and business. It was formed shortly after Women Ahead as a separate brand.

The firms now have 15 members of staff and work with more than 30 speakers and consultants. They have worked with nearly 10,000 mentors and mentees from more than 160 organisations.

Miss Dimmock said: “I set out solo but the journey over the last four years has been anything but solo. It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with such amazing people.

“Thanks to our clients and colleagues, we’re learning and growing all the time.”