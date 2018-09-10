Henley secure back-to-back league championships

HENLEY Cricket Club were crowned Home Counties Premier League Division 1 champions for the second year running, writes David White.

There were jubilant scenes at the Brakspear Ground on Saturday as they beat Tring Park in emphatic style in front of fans and family members on the final day of the season.

Captain Michael Roberts said he was “absolutely delighted” to take the title, despite missing the run-in through injury, with fast bowler Tom Nugent standing in as skipper.

The club last achieved back-to-back titles in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Roberts, who has led his side for the last four seasons, put his team’s success down to their ability to adapt against the opposition.

“The boys have just been unbelievable these last six or seven games and we peaked at the right time,” he said. “It’s an 18-game season and we had a slow start but we got things going when needed.”

He added: “It’s been a double-edged sword being on the boundary rope. I wanted to be there but I’m so lucky to play on the same team with so many great people. Pride is the feeling today. Tom Nugent has been outstanding.”

In the victory over Tring, there were standout performances from batsman Richard Morris, who made 138 runs and was presented with this season’s Division 1 batting award at the end of the match, while spinner Euan Woods took four wickets in the Tring innings.

Nugent said: “It’s my second title back-to-back and it’s a great situation to be in. Three in a row is the target for next year and nobody’s done it before.

“Half the people in this team have won a championship before and it’s having the experience and when you get to these tight situations getting over the line.

“It’s obviously a shame Michael broke his wrist and couldn’t finish off the season, but it’s been great to captain the boys.”

Morris added: “I’m ecstatic – I think it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work. We haven’t been top for that long this year but we have come together when it really mattered in the last four weeks.” He also paid tribute to “stalwarts” David Barnes, who is retiring, and Tahir Afridi, who is leaving the club, as well as the club’s team of volunteers.

Club president John Nelson added: “I’ve been president for 11 seasons and we have won the title six times, which makes me immensely proud.

“I think Saturday was one of the most clinical victories I’ve ever witnessed. Once we got 300 it would have taken a lot to lose it.

“I think Henley is so successful because of the friendliness, desire to achieve and the leadership on the field which permeates right through the club.”