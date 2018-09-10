Monday, 10 September 2018

HUNDREDS of people enjoyed fun on and off the water at the ninth annual Henley Regatta for the Disabled.

There was bell boat racing throughout the day while visitors could take trips on the river in the cruiser Rivertime, which is wheelchair accessible, and in two smaller boats provided by Hobbs of Henley.

Other attractions at the paddock of Phyllis Court Club included Millars Ark Animals, a climbing wall and rowing machines.

