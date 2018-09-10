Coffee house staff celebrate 11 years

A HENLEY coffee shop has celebrated its 11th birthday.

Staff at Hot Gossip in Friday Street decorated the premises with balloons to mark the occasion on Wednesday last week and were congratulated on the anniversary by customers.

Henley town and district councillor Lorraine Hillier, who opened the business in 2007, said: “I never thought I’d still be here after all this time but we’ve built up a loyal customer base of local people who value what we do.

“We’ve always kept the quality of our coffee high and focused on giving good value for money despite rising costs. I’m very thankful to everybody who has supported us over the years and will be looking to have a bigger birthday get-together in a few months’ time.”

Miss Hillier, centre, is pictured with staff, from left, Debbie Morgan, Ollie Morgan and Bethany Wigmore and shop manager Jack Goring.