Attacker fined

A MAN has been fined £200 for causing actual bodily harm to another man in Henley.

Jaime Curtis, 28, from Northend admitted assault on July 6 and failing to surrender to police custody when he appeared at Banbury Magistrates’ Court.

He was given an 18-week suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.