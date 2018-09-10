Monday, 10 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ex-mayor remembered

A MINUTE’S silence was held at the meeting of Henley Town Council on Tuesday following the death of a former Mayor.

David Johnston, a retired life insurance broker, was Conservative mayor in 1981/82. His then 15-year-old daughter, Deborah, was mayoress. Mr Johnston said she would be a “representative of Henley’s teenagers”.

He lost his seat in the council elections in 1995.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33