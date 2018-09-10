Monday, 10 September 2018

Addiction recovery help service revamped

A SERVICE that supports people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction has been relaunched.

Towards Recovery, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, Henley, is now a community interest company, meaning it will be able to reinvest any profits.

The organisation was started by Henley resident Huseyin Djemil, who has more than 18 years’ experience in the criminal justice and drug treatment sector. In 2012 he had the idea of creating a safe space for people in recovery from addiction and opened the Henley Recovery Café.

In 2016, Mr Djemil decided to put the café on hold and concentrate on developing Towards Recovery and this year he received community interest company status after receiving National Lottery funding. He said: “We know that a life in recovery is possible as we are living proof of it. We know that people can go on to become responsible citizens and an asset to their community again.

“We help people by identifying their skills and abilities and building their support network. We know that this strengthens a person’s recovery journey and gives them the best chance to succeed.”

