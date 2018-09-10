New beer is toast of town

A NEW beer brewed using surplus bread from a Henley bakery has been produced by Brakspear.

Henley on Toast will be sold in pubs in and around the town from September 20 to 30 as part of Cask Ale Week.

It has been made in partnership between the Henley brewer and pub operator and Toast Ale, which brews beer using bread.

Lawlor's, which has been baking in Henley since 1948, provided 28 kilos of their brown and white bread for the brew, producing 12 firkins, or 864 pints.

Henley on Toast is a 4.1 per cent ale and was made at Brakspear's Bell Street Brewery by head brewer Malcolm Mayo.

The recipe also uses Cara and crystal malts and a portion of oats as well as Bramling Cross and Amarillo hops, Cascade and sliced oranges.

The spent grain from the brewing process is being given to Pete Holmes, a farmer near Maidenhead, to feed to his pigs, ducks and chickens.

Most of the malt and hops used in Henley on Toast are British and, with distribution limited to the Brakspear estate, its carbon footprint is minimal.

Mr Mayo said: “Brewing with a new ingredient is always a challenge, but we're very pleased with Henley on Toast. It’s an easy drinking ale, well balanced with a bit of a zesty kick from the oranges.”

Thirty pence per pint sold will be donated to Toast and Feedback, the charity campaigning to end food waste.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “This is the first collaboration brew for the Bell Street Brewery and we’re delighted with the result. A delicious, tasty ale brewed from bread that would otherwise have been thrown away with a donation towards ending food waste.

"We're confident our customers will be more than happy to order a pint or two of Henley on Toast in their local, knowing that it supports a worthy cause.”

Toast's head of partnerships Chris Head added: aid, "Drinkers will be able to support our environmental mission simply by enjoying a delicious beer. Food production is the biggest impact we have on the planet, yet one-third is never eaten.

"The biggest culprit is bread, so drinking a beer made with surplus loaves is a great way of doing your bit."

To find out which pubs will be serving Henley on Toast, email emma@brakspear.co.uk