Chef died after falling in to road, inquest hears

A chef who died after he was hit by a gritting lorry in Henley may have fallen in to the road after a night of drinking, an inquest has heard.

Daniel James, 30, was killed in the accident in Marlow Road in the early hours of March 17.

He had been spotted on the verge near the entrance to Swiss Farm minutes before he was struck by the gritter, which was being operated by Skanska, Oxfordshire County Council’s highways contractor.

The inquest at the county council’s offices in Oxford today (Wednesday) heard that driver Craig Thompson-Simpson had seen Mr James’ body late as the road was dark but was not to blame for the collision.

He veered sharply but hit Mr James’ head with his bumper and passenger step before the rear wheels ran over his torso.

Two other vehicles also swerved to miss Mr James but neither are believed to have hit him.

Mr James, who had moved to Henley earlier in the month and was working at the Bull on Bell Street pub, had been drinking with a colleague after finishing his shift and toxicology reports found he had a blood alcohol level of 240mg, three times the legal driving limit.

CCTV images showed him falling to the ground several times while walking through Henley, as well as taking off his hooded top and jeans.

Coroner Darren Salter recorded a verdict of death by road traffic collision.

