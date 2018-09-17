Neighbourhood plan rewrite progressing

WORK to rewrite the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan is progressing.

The document was approved in a referendum in 2016 but is being updated to take account of developments that have taken place since then and with hundreds more homes still to be built.

Members of the neighbourhood plan committee have been given advice by officers from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Cath Adams, planning and project manager at the town council, said the committee could start compiling its consultation statement as well as appeal to landowners and others for potential new housing sites.

It will also start compiling a series of topic papers from the evidence gathered by its working groups. These will cover schools, GP surgeries, utilities, transport, car parks, liaison with businesses and community engagement.

Committee chairman Ken Arlett also wants to set up an environmental sub-group and follow Thame Town Council’s example of a green living plan designed to safeguard the environment.

He said this would benefit Henley as developers would have to adhere to it.

He plans to meet with Woodcote and Sonning Common parish councils and Thame Town Council to see how they are progressing with reviews of their plans.

Harpsden parish councillor Tony Wright said the district council had said that congestion was not a planning concern but air quality was, which was confusing.