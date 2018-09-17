Eye care tips

THE Bell Surgery in Henley is inviting people to attend a talk on eye conditions and treatments next week.

Staff from the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading will lead the free session on ophthalmology, which will include an opportunity to ask questions.

The event will be held in the Maurice Tate Room at Townlands Memorial Hospital on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

To book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net