Money for new pitch

ABOUT £50,000 in developer contributions is to be set aside to help fund a new 3G pitch in Henley.

The town council has agreed to ring-fence some of the money it receives from the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is paid by housebuilders in return for being granted planning permission.

It says this will help its case when applying for grants.

The new pitch at Jubilee Park is expected to cost about £660,000.

3G pitches are more versatile than grass ones and would enable more matches and training sessions to be held.

A council report said: “The need for a 3G pitch is due to increasing player numbers and increased sports groups in the area generally. Multiple groups would be able to access and benefit from it.

“It could attract new teams who are looking for a better quality surface to play on.

“New housing in the area will undoubtedly increase the demand for playing space as will the potential loss of existing playing space due to housing development.”