Monday, 17 September 2018

Book shop turns 20

THE Oxfam book and music shop in Duke Street, Henley will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a series of events.

Poetry readings will be held on Sunday with creating a mini-book on Saturday, September 22, and story-telling on Sunday, September 30, all starting at 11am.

Oxfam has had a presence in Henley since the Fifties. The specialist book and music shop split from the shop in Market Place in 1998 and in 2010 moved to its current premises.

The shop is open seven days a week and staffed by more than 50 volunteers ranging in age from 14 to 90. Over the years, it has raised more than £2,200,000.

