‘Disgusting’ pavements

A MAN has complained about the condition of pavements in Henley.

Ian Clark, of Cromwell Road, told a town council meeting that repairs had not been done by Oxfordshire County Council, adding: “Some of the footpaths are absolutely disgusting,”

He said he had tripped on loose kerbstones in West Street. Mayor Glen Lambert replied: “I’ve been contacted by a resident who fell in Thames Side. It’s an issue we’ll follow up for you.”

Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett said the county council had already been asked to fix the kerbstones in West Street.

